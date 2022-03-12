Support Local Journalism


BENSON — Richard D. Benson, 84, passed away on Mon, Feb 28, in Sheridan, MT. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held July 16, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

SHYNE – Marcelle Shyne, 63, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 10. Arrangements are pending.

