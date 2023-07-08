Let the news come to you

GORMAN — A Celebration of Life for Scott Gorman will be held Sun, July 9, 4 to 8 P.M. at the Bozeman Ponds Pavilion. Food and drinks provided. BYOB. Please share “Scott” music and pictures.

BALLANTYNE — A Graveside Services for Jackie Ballantyne will be Mon, July 10, 10 A.M. at Meadowview Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Manhattan Presbyterian Church.


BRUNNER — An outdoor Celebration of Life for Rodney Brunner will be held, July 29, 11 A.M. at the family home.

