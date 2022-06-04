Support Local Journalism


DAVIS – A Memorial Service for William Dale “Bill” Davis will be held today at 1 P.M. at the ELM. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com.

SHYNE-KALSOW – Michaela Shyne-Kalsow, 89, of Bozeman passed away Mon, May 30. A Funeral Mass will be June 15, Noon, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

