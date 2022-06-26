Support Local Journalism


CONWELL – Kevin Conwell, 60, of Bozeman passed away Tue, June 14. A Celebration of Life will be June 30, 3 P.M. at Bozeman High School.

HOWARD – Karen “Jackie” Howard, 80, of Bozeman passed away Fri, June 24. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at a later date.

