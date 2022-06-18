Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


VELTKAMP – Arlene Veltkamp, 92, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Jan 27. A Memorial Service will be Wed, June 22, 11 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

JAMESON – Graveside Services with Military Honors for William “Bill” Jameson will be held Wed, June 22, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Lindley Pavilion.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you