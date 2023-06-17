Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

NEU — Barry Neu, 83, of Bozeman passed away May 21. A Graveside Service with military honors will be June 21, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

GETTLE — Gary Gettle, 81, of Bozeman passed away Wed, June 14. A Memorial Service will be Wed, June 21, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A reception to follow.

HEYS — Evelyn Heys, 99 of Manhattan passed away Mon, June 12. A Memorial Service will be Thu, June 22, 2:30 P.M. at United Reformed Church of Belgrade.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters