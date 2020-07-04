HOFFMAN – Ernest Hoffman, 106, of Belgrade passed away Monday, June 29. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2 to 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be Monday, July 6, 9:30 a.m. (Please Note Time Change), procession to Sunset Hills Cemetery to leave Dokken-Nelson at 9:15 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. at Belgrade Community Church.
SWEET – John W. Sweet, 79, of Three Forks passed away Wednesday, July 1. No services are planned at this time.
