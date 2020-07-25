OVENELL – A Graveside Service for Mike Ovenell, 64, will be today, 10 a.m. at Meadow View Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. in the park by Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
DAVID – Antoine “Lee” David, 84, of Bozeman passed away Monday, July 20. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be today, 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
RABEL – Linda Rabel, 74, of Manhattan passed away on Thursday, July 23. An outdoor service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 1, at 1609 Hulbert East Road.
