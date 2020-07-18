Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, July 18, 2020 Jul 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEIFERT – Kaj Seifert, 35, of Bozeman passed away. Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 18, 10:30 a.m. at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaj Seifert Pass Away Fairground Sport Bozeman Notice Rodeo Arena