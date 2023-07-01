Let the news come to you

GORMAN — A Celebration of Life for Scott Gorman will be held July 9, 4 to 8 P.M. at the Bozeman Ponds Pavilion. Food and drinks provided. BYOB. Please share “Scott” music and pictures.


ELLINGSON — Dar Ellingson, 85, of Bozeman passed away Mon, June 26. A Visitation with the family will be July 11, 10 to 11 A.M. at Hope Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M.

