DALBEY – Visitation for Tim Dalbey will be Fri, Feb 4, 5 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral Services will be Sat, Feb 5, 10 A.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church followed by interment at Dry Creek Cemetery.

FLIKKEMA – Henry Flikkema, 90, of Manhattan passed away Wed, Jan 26. Services will be announced.

