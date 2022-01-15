Support Local Journalism


NELSON – Lenora Nelson, 98, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Jan 13. At her request, no services are planned.

ALLEN – Dorothea Allen, 89, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Jan 13. Services will be announced at a later date.

