Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, January 1, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOWARD – Joyce Howard, 83, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 29. A Memorial Service will be held Mon, Jan 3, 11 A.M. at Alliance Fellowship Church of Bozeman.ARMSTRONG – Harry Armstrong, 78, of Belgrade passed away Sun, Dec 26. A Graveside Service with full military honors will be Wed, Jan 5, 1:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.CHANEY – William Chaney, 88, of Manhattan passed away Wed, Dec 29. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held. KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be announced at a later date.BUSHNELL – Kurt Bushnell, 59, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Dec 28. A Celebration of Life is planned for summer of 2022. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you