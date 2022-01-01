Support Local Journalism


HOWARD – Joyce Howard, 83, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 29. A Memorial Service will be held Mon, Jan 3, 11 A.M. at Alliance Fellowship Church of Bozeman.

ARMSTRONG – Harry Armstrong, 78, of Belgrade passed away Sun, Dec 26. A Graveside Service with full military honors will be Wed, Jan 5, 1:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

CHANEY – William Chaney, 88, of Manhattan passed away Wed, Dec 29. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held.

KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be announced at a later date.

BUSHNELL – Kurt Bushnell, 59, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Dec 28. A Celebration of Life is planned for summer of 2022.

