BRICE – Wesley Brice, 87 of Manhattan passed away Sun, Feb 6. A Funeral Service will be Wed, Feb 16, 1 P.M. at Manhattan Bible Church. Interment will follow at MeadowView Cemetery.

CONNORS – Norman Connors, 84, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Feb 9. Arrangements are pending.

