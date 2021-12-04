Support Local Journalism


MCGEE – Deborah McGee, 70, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 1. A Celebration of Life will be Dec 11, 2 to 5 P.M. at 775 Moffit Gulch Rd. in Bozeman.

