PARAC – A Memorial Service for Wade Parac, 64, will be held Monday, December 28 at 10 a.m. at Grand Avenue Christian Church.
DYK- Arie Dyk, 96, passed away Wednesday, December 16, at his residence in Churchill. Visitation will be held December 29, 9 to 10 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. in Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
