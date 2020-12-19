BOWMAN – A Funeral Service will be today at 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
VAN DYKE – A Visitation for Clarence Van Dyke, 89, will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Monday, December 21, 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at Grace Bible Church at 3:30 p.m.
DYK- Arie Dyk, 96, passed away on December 16, at his residence in Churchill. Visitation will be December 29, 9 to 10 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. in Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
MICHEL – Patricia Michel, 82, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, December 17. Private Family Services will be held in spring of 2021.
