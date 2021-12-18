Support Local Journalism


DIERUF – George Dieruf, 73, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Dec 13. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Dec 21, 11 A.M. at Grace Bible Church.

LENSINK – Dr. Everett Lensink, 91, of Bozeman passed away on Wed., Dec 15. A Memorial Service will be held this spring.

KINNEAR – Ronald Kinnear Sr., 87, of Belgrade passed away Tues, Dec 14. A private Family Service will be held.

