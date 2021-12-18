Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, December 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIERUF – George Dieruf, 73, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Dec 13. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Dec 21, 11 A.M. at Grace Bible Church.LENSINK – Dr. Everett Lensink, 91, of Bozeman passed away on Wed., Dec 15. A Memorial Service will be held this spring. KINNEAR – Ronald Kinnear Sr., 87, of Belgrade passed away Tues, Dec 14. A private Family Service will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Everett Lensink Bozeman George Dieruf Ronald Kinnear Sr. Pass Away Belgrade Tues Recommended for you