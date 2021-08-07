Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MACSWEEN – Alistair “Al” MacSween, 94, of Bozeman passed away Tues, Aug 3. Memorial services will be held in Sept in Billings and Bozeman.

BAKER – Martha Baker, 72, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services to be announced.

ORIET – James “Jim” Oriet, 64, of Manhattan passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services will be held at a later date.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you