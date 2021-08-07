Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, August 7, 2021 Aug 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MACSWEEN – Alistair “Al” MacSween, 94, of Bozeman passed away Tues, Aug 3. Memorial services will be held in Sept in Billings and Bozeman.BAKER – Martha Baker, 72, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services to be announced. ORIET – James “Jim” Oriet, 64, of Manhattan passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services will be held at a later date. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Martha Baker James Oriet Alistair Macsween Pass Away Memorial Service Manhattan Recommended for you