BARE – Shad Bare, 74, of Bozeman passed away Friday, August 21. A Memorial Service will be today, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
ODDY – Larry Oddy, 75, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, August 25. A Celebration of Life will be Tue, September 1, 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman. To view live webcast, go to www.dokkennelson.com.
COPP – Mitchel “Mitch” Copp, 81, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, Aug 26. A Memorial Service will be September 12, 3:30 p.m. at Story Mill Community Park in the Lalani Pavilion, 600 Bridger Dr.
DUNBAR – Erwin Dunbar, 90, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, August 27. Services are planned for next spring.
ROBERTS – Barbara Roberts, 78, of Bozeman passed away August 6. No services are planned as family and friends already celebrated her life and retirement from Mount Ellis Elementary in October of 2019. If you have any questions, please see alternate media outlets. A “thank you” to all who loved and cared for her.
