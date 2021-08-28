Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, August 28, 2021 Aug 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLIHOLE — A Celebration of Life for Paul Collihole will be held Sun, Aug 29, 1 to 4 P.M. at the ranch, 6439 Teepee Ridge Road West, in Bridger Canyon. A time for sharing memories of Paul will start at 2 P.M. A potluck will follow so please bring a dish to share. SCHROEDER – Dick Schroeder, 70, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Aug 22. A Celebration of Life will be Sept 6, 12:30 P.M. at The Commons/Journey Church. With the uptick of Covid, there will be opportunity for social distancing and we encourage you to use masks at your own discretion. To view the live webcast please visit thecommonsbozeman.com/live. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Paul Collihole Dick Schroeder Potluck Opportunity Dish Mask Recommended for you