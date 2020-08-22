MENGEL – Funeral Services for Lester Mengel will be 10 a.m. today at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.
WARD – Donald L. Ward, 76, of Lansing, Michigan passed away Saturday, August 1. Graveside Services will be Monday, August 24, 4 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
ROBERTS – Barbara Roberts, 78, of Bozeman passed away August 6. No services are planned as family and friends already celebrated her life and retirement from Mount Ellis Elementary in October of 2019. If you have any questions, please see alternate media outlets. A “thank you” to all who loved and cared for her.
