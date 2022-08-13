Let the news come to you

MACNAB – Donna MacNab, 79, formerly of Bozeman passed away Sun, Jan 2. A Celebration of Life will be today at 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

DONALDSON — Dave Donaldson, 62, of Bozeman, passed away on August 11. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat, Aug 20, 1 P.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church-Legacy Site.

