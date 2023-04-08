Let the news come to you

RIGGS — Michael Riggs, 72, of Belgrade passed away Thur, April 6. A Graveside Service will be held Tue, April 11, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

OLSEN -Hazel Olsen, 96, of Bozeman passed away Wed, April 5. A Celebration of Life will be held May 19, 11 A.M. at Gallatin Gateway Community Center.


GORMAN — Scott Gorman, 63, passed away on Dec 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life is to be announced at a later date.

