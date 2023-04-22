Let the news come to you

TULLAR -A Memorial Service for Anne Tullar will be held Tue, April 25, 2 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church.

RIGGS — A Graveside Service for Michael Riggs was held Tue, April 11, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. For the full obituary visit dokkennelson.com.


GORMAN — Scott Gorman, 63, passed away on December 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life is to be announced at a later date.

