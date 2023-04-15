Let the news come to you

FRANCE – A Celebration of Life for Gary France will be Tue, April 18, 2 P.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church, Bozeman site. The reception and celebration will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn.

MCCORMICK – A Memorial Service for T. Ralph McCormick will be April 29, 10 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.


GORMAN – Scott Gorman, 63, passed away on Dec 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life is to be announced at a later date.

