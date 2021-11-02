Support Local Journalism


WESTERVELT – Mike Westervelt, 71, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Oct 30. Services will be announced.

GAWORSKI – Clarence “Clancy” Gaworski, 74, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Oct 31. Services will be announced.

