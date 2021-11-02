Dokken Paid Notice for November 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WESTERVELT – Mike Westervelt, 71, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Oct 30. Services will be announced. GAWORSKI – Clarence “Clancy” Gaworski, 74, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Oct 31. Services will be announced. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Westervelt Clarence Gaworski Pass Away Manhattan Service Bozeman Notice Recommended for you