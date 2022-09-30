Let the news come to you

JUHNKE – Charles Juhnke, 66, of Whitehall passed away Sun, Sept 18. A Memorial Service will be Oct 2, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

BLAKESLEE – Jenna Blakeslee, 29, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Sept 27. Services are pending.

KUHN – Floyd Kuhn, 84, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Sept 29. Services are pending.

