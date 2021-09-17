Support Local Journalism


WARD – A Celebration of Life for Nancy Ward will be Fri, Sept 17, 2 to 4 P.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church on the lawn. There will be a brief ceremony at 2:30 P.M.

WAITE – A Celebration of Life for Debra Waite will be Sat, Sept 18, 1 P.M. at the Best Western GranTree Inn in the Madison-Lewis-Clark Room.

MANTILA – Due to limited seating capacity, a Memorial Service for family and friends of Inge Mantila will be held on September 18, at 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

BOYD – Rhonda Boyd, 66, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 15. Visitation will be Sun, Sept 19, 4 to 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Mon, Sept 20, 11 A.M. at the Springhill Presbyterian Church Legacy Site, 9855 Walker Rd. in Belgrade.

BELL – A Graveside Service with military honors for Gene Bell will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

BARNETT – Janelle Barnett, 91, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Sept 14. A Memorial Service will be Oct 9, 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church.

