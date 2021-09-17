Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, September 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARD – A Celebration of Life for Nancy Ward will be Fri, Sept 17, 2 to 4 P.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church on the lawn. There will be a brief ceremony at 2:30 P.M.WAITE – A Celebration of Life for Debra Waite will be Sat, Sept 18, 1 P.M. at the Best Western GranTree Inn in the Madison-Lewis-Clark Room.MANTILA – Due to limited seating capacity, a Memorial Service for family and friends of Inge Mantila will be held on September 18, at 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. BOYD – Rhonda Boyd, 66, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 15. Visitation will be Sun, Sept 19, 4 to 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Mon, Sept 20, 11 A.M. at the Springhill Presbyterian Church Legacy Site, 9855 Walker Rd. in Belgrade.BELL – A Graveside Service with military honors for Gene Bell will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.BARNETT – Janelle Barnett, 91, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Sept 14. A Memorial Service will be Oct 9, 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Janelle Barnett Touristic Facilities Christianity Rhonda Boyd Belgrade Nancy Ward Debra Waite Gene Bell Recommended for you