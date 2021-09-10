Support Local Journalism


SMITH – Jennifer Corrion Smith, 65, of Bozeman passed away Thur, July 22. A Celebration of Life will be Fri, Sept 10, from 3 to 6 P.M. at the Lindley Center, 1102 E. Curtiss Street in Bozeman.

BAKER – Martha Baker, 72, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Aug 4. A Celebration of Life will be 2 P.M. on Sat, Sept 11, at the Gallatin River Hideaway, 135 Hideaway Dr. in Bozeman.

COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

KESSLER – Lillian Kessler, 98, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept 6. A Memorial Service will be Sept 20, at 11 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.

SMITH – Camie Smith, 84, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept 6. Private family services will be held.

