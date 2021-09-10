Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, September 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SMITH – Jennifer Corrion Smith, 65, of Bozeman passed away Thur, July 22. A Celebration of Life will be Fri, Sept 10, from 3 to 6 P.M. at the Lindley Center, 1102 E. Curtiss Street in Bozeman.BAKER – Martha Baker, 72, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Aug 4. A Celebration of Life will be 2 P.M. on Sat, Sept 11, at the Gallatin River Hideaway, 135 Hideaway Dr. in Bozeman.COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. KESSLER – Lillian Kessler, 98, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept 6. A Memorial Service will be Sept 20, at 11 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.SMITH – Camie Smith, 84, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept 6. Private family services will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Lillian Kessler Evelyn Coey Martha Baker Interment Cemetery Celebration Jennifer Corrion Smith Recommended for you