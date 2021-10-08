Support Local Journalism


HILL – A Memorial Service for Janice Hill will be Fri, Oct 8, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com

HAUGAN – Michael Haugan, 71, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Sept 20. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Oct 9, 12:30 P.M. at 560 Clovehitch Rd. in Belgrade.

DROGE – A Graveside Service for Ella Droge will be Sat, Oct 9, 2 P.M. at MeadowView Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church.

