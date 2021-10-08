Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, October 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILL – A Memorial Service for Janice Hill will be Fri, Oct 8, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.comHAUGAN – Michael Haugan, 71, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Sept 20. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Oct 9, 12:30 P.M. at 560 Clovehitch Rd. in Belgrade. DROGE – A Graveside Service for Ella Droge will be Sat, Oct 9, 2 P.M. at MeadowView Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Haugan Belgrade Ella Droge Meadowview Cemetery Janice Hill Celebration Pass Away Recommended for you