DYK – Louise Dyk 99, of Manhattan passed away Saturday, October 24. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 1:30 to 2, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Bethel CRC.
OLSON – Maj. Dennis Olson, USAF, 36, passed away Tuesday, October 20. A Graveside Service will be November 14, 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery with full military honors.
POTTS – Herbert Potts, 90, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, October 27. Services will be announced.
HORNER – Wesley Horner, 95, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, October 27. Services will be announced at a later date.
