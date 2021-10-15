Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, October 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DORE –Terri Dore, 70, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Oct 12. Funeral Mass will be today at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.KLOMPIEN – Ruth Klompien, 83, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 14. A Graveside Service will be Mon, Oct 18, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 23, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.NESBITT – Albert Nesbitt, 82, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Oct 10. No services are planned. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Barbara L. Underwood Building Industry Ruth Klompien Manhattan Albert Nesbitt Jim Hanrahan Terri Dore Recommended for you