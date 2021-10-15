Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


DORE –Terri Dore, 70, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Oct 12. Funeral Mass will be today at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

KLOMPIEN – Ruth Klompien, 83, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 14. A Graveside Service will be Mon, Oct 18, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 23, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.

NESBITT – Albert Nesbitt, 82, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Oct 10. No services are planned.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you