LEE – Sara Lee, 41, of Clyde Park passed away Mon, Nov 1. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Nov 6, 2 P.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.

WESTERVELT – Mike Westervelt, 71, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Oct 30. A Memorial Service will be Nov 13, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

BLIESE – William Bliese, 92, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 26. A Memorial Service will be held Nov 13, 10 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.

