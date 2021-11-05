Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, November 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEE – Sara Lee, 41, of Clyde Park passed away Mon, Nov 1. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Nov 6, 2 P.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.WESTERVELT – Mike Westervelt, 71, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Oct 30. A Memorial Service will be Nov 13, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. BLIESE – William Bliese, 92, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 26. A Memorial Service will be held Nov 13, 10 A.M. at First Lutheran Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Westervelt William Bliese Sara Lee Christianity Bozeman Pass Away Manhattan Notice Recommended for you