BERG – Margaret Berg, 97, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Nov 22. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Nov 27, 11 A.M. at Hope Lutheran Church.GOERKE – Virgil Goerke, 94, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Nov 11. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Nov 27, 2 P.M at Sunset Hills Cemetery. DREIER – Ryan Dreier, 36, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Nov 19. A Celebration of Life will be Mon, Nov 29, 3 P.M. at The Commons. To view the live stream of the service, please visit www.thecommonsbozeman.com/live.