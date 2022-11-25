Let the news come to you

SPEAKMAN – Wayne Speakman, 61, of Manhattan passed away Tues, Nov 22. Funeral Services will be Dec 2, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson with interment to follow at Meadow View Cemetery.


