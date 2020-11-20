POTTS – Herb Potts, 90, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, October 27. Private Family Services will be held. The service will be webcast on Friday, November 20 at 11 a.m. at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp7ElE_Uo2Q&feature=youtu.be .
BOUNTING – Frank Bounting, 73, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, November 5. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, November 21, 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery with military honors.
BURY – Jill M. Bury, 54, of Belgrade passed away Wednesday, November 11. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, November 24, 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church. To view live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
