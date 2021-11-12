Dokken Paid Notice for Friday, November 12, 2021 Nov 12, 2021 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GAWORSKI – A Funeral Mass for Clarence “Clancy” Gaworski will be Sat, Nov 13, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. To view the live webcast, please visit the Live Stream tab at holyrosarybozeman.org. A Reception will immediately follow Mass at the Hilton Garden Inn.WESTERVELT – A Memorial Service for Mike Westervelt will be Nov 13, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. HAGER — A Memorial Service for Frank Hager will be held Sat, Nov 13, 1 P.M. at Summit Church in Bozeman, with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the service live, visit the SummitChurchMT YouTube page. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mass Funeral Worship Ethnology Frank Hager Cemetery Live Stream Mike Westervelt Clarence Gaworski Recommended for you