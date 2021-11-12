Support Local Journalism


GAWORSKI – A Funeral Mass for Clarence “Clancy” Gaworski will be Sat, Nov 13, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. To view the live webcast, please visit the Live Stream tab at holyrosarybozeman.org. A Reception will immediately follow Mass at the Hilton Garden Inn.

WESTERVELT – A Memorial Service for Mike Westervelt will be Nov 13, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HAGER — A Memorial Service for Frank Hager will be held Sat, Nov 13, 1 P.M. at Summit Church in Bozeman, with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the service live, visit the SummitChurchMT YouTube page.

