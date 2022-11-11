Let the news come to you

MACNAB – A Memorial Service for Duncan MacNab will be Sat, Nov 12, 3 P.M. at The Baxter Hotel.


HULL – Landon Hull, 18, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Nov 6. A Celebration of Life will be Thur, Nov 17, 4:30 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church.

