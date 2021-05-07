GRONNEBERG – Visitation for Cliff Gronneberg, 103, will be Friday, May 7, 6 to 8 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church followed by Interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the livestream, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
HASTINGS – A Celebration of Life for Jean Hastings, 77, will be May 14, 11 a.m. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.
VANDER ARK – Elinor Vander Ark, 90, passed away on Wednesday , May 5. Graveside services will be held on May 15, at 10 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
ALLEN – Dr. Edward Allen, 91, of Belgrade passed away Monday, May 3. Services will be announced.
