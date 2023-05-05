Let the news come to you

APPLE — Brock Apple, 32, of Belgrade passed away Tue, May 2. A Celebration of Life will be Tue, May 9, 4 P.M. at The Commons.

CHOATE — Darrel Choate, 79, of Bozeman passed away Wed, May 3. A Private Family Service will be held.


COLVIN — Roberta Colvin, 78, of Bozeman passed away Wed, May 3. Services are pending.

