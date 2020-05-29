Support Local Journalism


HEIDEMA – Visitation for Sheila J. Heidema, 58, will be Friday, May 29, 9 to 10 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. in the park beside the church. Please bring your own chairs.

VAN EGMOND – A Celebration of Life for Willemina Van Egmond, 96, will be Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan.

LONGO – Peter Alan Longo, 70, of Belgrade passed away Sunday, May 24. No services are planned.

