NEEDHAM – A Service of Remembrance for Rich Needham, 40, will be Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Limited seating (with masks) will be available. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
GASTINEAU – Evelyn Grace Gastineau, infant daughter of Josh and Rebecca Gastineau, passed away Monday, March 22. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. at Belgrade Alliance Church.
TESELLE – Lucille TeSelle, 91, of Belgrade passed away Friday, March 19. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 30, 1 p.m. at Grace Bible Church. A Private Family interment will be held prior to the service at Meadow View Cemetery. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.