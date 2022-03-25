Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


YOUNKIN – Wilma Younkin, 86, of Manhattan passed away Tuesday, March 22. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 29, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson.

MULLEN – Pierce Mullen, 88, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, March 16. Services will be held later this summer.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you