PURCELL — William “Bill” Purcell, 88, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 9. A Memorial Service will be today at 2 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

BUCKMASTER — William “Bill” Buckmaster, 74, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 16. A Memorial Service will be Mon, March 27, 4:30 P.M. at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.


MCILHATTAN — Sheron McIlhattan, 79, of Bozeman, passed away Sun, March 19. A Memorial Service will be April 1, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Reception to follow.

