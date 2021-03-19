CASCADDAN – Barbara Cascaddan, 92, of Bozeman, passed away Wednesday, March 17. Services will be announced.
WELLS – Jack Wells, 83, of Montana passed away in Arizona Tuesday, March 16. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 29 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
KINYON – A Memorial Service for Harry Kinyon, 96, will be held Friday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
RYTI – Gary Ryti, 83, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, March 13. Private Family Services will be held.
HYDE – Bridgette Hyde, 40, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, March 13. Services will be announced.
