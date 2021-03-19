Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CASCADDAN – Barbara Cascaddan, 92, of Bozeman, passed away Wednesday, March 17. Services will be announced.

WELLS – Jack Wells, 83, of Montana passed away in Arizona Tuesday, March 16. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 29 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

KINYON – A Memorial Service for Harry Kinyon, 96, will be held Friday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

RYTI – Gary Ryti, 83, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, March 13. Private Family Services will be held.

HYDE – Bridgette Hyde, 40, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, March 13. Services will be announced.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe