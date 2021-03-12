Support Local Journalism


POTTS – A Graveside Service for Evelyn Potts, 93, will be today at 10 a.m., Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

GUNNARSON – Visitation for Roxann Gunnarson, 60, will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Summit Church in Bozeman, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. A Private Family interment will take place in Meadow View Cemetery.

ANDERSON – A Memorial Service for Meg Anderson, 60, will be Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. at The Commons at Baxter and Love Ln. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com. A Private Family interment will be held in Sunset Hills Cemetery.

CHRISTMAN -Barbara Christman, 90, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, March 10. Services will be announced.

