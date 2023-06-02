Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BOLENDER — Jack Bolender, 89, of Bozeman passed away Sat, May 27. A Memorial Service will be June 10, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you