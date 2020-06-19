MCKEE – A Memorial Service for Judith McKee will be Saturday, June 20, 11 a.m. at Springhill Presbyterian Church.
KIMM – Visitation for Fenna Kimm, 93, will be Monday, June 22, 5 to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Visitation will also be Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church with a Graveside Service to follow at 11 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the park beside the church.
MARKS – John W. Marks, 71, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, June 16. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, June 23, 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Fellowship.
