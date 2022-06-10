Support Local Journalism


STEELE — A Memorial Service for Ruth & Lynda Steele will be Sat, June 11, at 1 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church.

BROWN – Ila Brown, 81, of Bozeman passed away Tues, June 7. A Memorial Service will be today at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com.

MORGAN – A Graveside Service for Joyce Morgan will be today at 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 P.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.

